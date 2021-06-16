Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors.

HEAP – The 2021 Summer Crisis Program (SCP)

This year’s Summer Crisis Program (SCP) will provide eligible households with a one-time benefit to assist with electric utility bills, central air conditioning repairs, and air conditioning unit and/or fan purchases.

This year, the program will be open July 1 through Sept. 30. The maximum benefit amounts for the 2021 program are: $500 for customers of regulated utilities and $800 for customers of unregulated utilities (municipal utilities or cooperatives). Air conditioning units and/or fans may only be provided to eligible customers who have not received an air conditioning unit or fan in the last three years.

New this year – The utility assistance benefit is separate from the additional benefit. Households may receive the maximum utility assistance benefit towards their electric bill and still receive an additional benefit (i.e., central air conditioner repair, air conditioner unit, and/or fan).

Household income – must be at or below 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and households must have at least one additional eligibility criteria listed below:

A household member who is age 60 or older.

A household member has a documented medical condition verified by a licensed medical professional who is qualified under Ohio law to write prescriptions.

A household member that was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 12 months. May provide a written statement as proof of medical diagnosis.

Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus (PIPP) customers are eligible for assistance towards their default PIPP payment, first PIPP payment, central air conditioning repairs, or may receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan.

A household’s electric utility has a disconnect notice, has been shut off, or new electric service is being established for the household. These households may also receive an air conditioning unit and/or fan or central air conditioning repairs, if the household can maintain electric service for 30 days.

SCP appointments should be scheduled with the local energy assistance provider.

Thursday Night Weekly Dance – I Dance My Way

Our dance will return at the Preble County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 4 beginning at 5 p.m. and then continue each Thursday thereafter at the Big Red Barn, Senior Center, 800 E. St Clair Street.

Senior Center is Open to All

Please plan to join us for meals, activities and lots of socialization. If you are not a member, now is the time to sign up. Membership is only $10 a year and includes our bi-monthly newsletter, Senior Scene, packed with lots of information, menus, activities, stories and photos, discounts on trips and excursions, free copying and laminating and you receive all the news and announcements first!

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year, or any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947.

PCCOA Membership

Membership at the Senior Center is just $10 a year. Members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities, discounts on trips and excursions, free laminating and copying. You can also sign up for email and text messages and be informed of all the news and events first!

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.