Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines in Preble County villages

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County Public Health is taking the show on the road to offer the COVID-19 vaccination in villages throughout Preble County.

The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available at all village clinics. Contact the health department prior to the date of the scheduled clinic if interested in the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Clinics will be held on the following days and at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 29 from 5-6 p.m. at New Paris Fire & EMS and 7-8 p.m. at West Manchester Fire.

All Ohioans aged 12 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with manufacturer age requirements being followed. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines are authorized for ages 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and older. People aged 12 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine with the consent of a parent or legal guardian. A parent or legal guardian must accompany the minor to the vaccination appointment.

Contact the health department at 937-472-0087 ext. 3 to schedule Moderna and/or Pfizer vaccines.

