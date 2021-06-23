Commissioners receive updates from local agencies, offices

EATON – During their meeting on Wednesday, June 16, the Preble County Board of Commissioners met with and received updates from several local agencies and offices.

The board met with Cole French, Preble County Veteran Services Officer for updates regarding his agency and its office relocation to 1322 N. Barron Street, at the 5 Points Center.

Additionally, the board held their monthly Landfill, Recycling and Sewer District meeting via telephone conference.

A meeting was also held with Eric Altom and Jenny McCarty regarding the Kooler Kids program for food pantries recently announced by the Common Good of Preble County.

The board also met with Community Action Partnership’s Janelle Caron and Chelsie Wilkinson regarding the CHIP program.

Additionally, the board met with elected officials regarding benefits.

In other business

The board noted receipt of a letter from the Preble County Engineer regarding the hiring of Owen Hewitt as a seasonal/intermittent employee.

A five-year agreement was signed for Accuglobe Web Hosting with Schneider Geospatial in the amount of $5,700 for Land Use Management.

An amendement was signed for an agreement with the Marsh Foundation, increased amount $22,400 for FCFC.

The board also signed a “Help Me Grow Part C Early Intervention” subgrant agreement between FCFC and Preble County Developmental Disabilities in the amount of $66,261 for Help Me Grow.

Also signed was a tandem axle chassis agreement with Stoops Freightliner Quality Trailer in the amount of $108,859 for the Preble County Engineer.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse. These meetings are open to the public.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

