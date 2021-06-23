News briefs

Chamber Golf Outing scheduled for Aug. 20

Registration is now open for the 2021 Preble County Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing. The outing will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, at Beechwood Golf Course, 1476 Ohio 503, in Arcanum.

The Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing is a promotional event for businesses, their employees, and even customers to network outdoors in a fun, engaging way. Space is limited to the first 36 teams.

Sign up a team and/or plan for a sponsorship at www.preblecountyohio.com. The day includes door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, lunch and more.

For additional information contact the Preble County Chamber of Commerce office at 937-456-4949 or email chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com. Watch for additional details as the outing grows nearer.

Community group to meet

“We the People” will be meeting on Thursday, June 24 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Life Flowing Ministries to discuss action plans for the community and the Joe Blystone campaign.

Eaton Board of Education to meet for special session

The Eaton Board of Education will meet in Special Session on June 28 at 3 p.m. This meeting will be held at the Board of Education Office at 3-6 Eaton-Lewisburg Rd., Eaton. The Board will meet to take action on the following agenda items: approve final appropriations for FY21 and temporary appropriations for FY22.

Eaton, Lewisburg hosting Farmer’s Market through summer

Beginning Saturday, May 15 and running every Saturday through the end of the summer, the Eaton Farmer’s Market will be held on Barron Street between Habitat for Humanity and the HIT Foundation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Beginning Monday, May 17 and running every Monday through the end of the summer, the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market will be held in the Tri-County North school parking lot from 5-8 p.m.

Preble ESC changes June meeting date

The June monthly meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center scheduled for Wednesday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m. has been changed to Wednesday, June 30 at 5:30 p.m. at 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The purpose of the meeting will be for all general purposes.

Upcoming road closure on Oxford Gettysburg Road

Oxford Gettysburg Road, beginning at S.R. 122 and edning at Washington Jackson Road, will be closed for approximately 10 days beginning Tuesday, June 22, for pipe replacements. No traffic is permitted.