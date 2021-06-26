Preble County Commission recognizes Juneteenth as paid holiday

EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners on Monday, June 21, approved a resolution recognizing Juneteenth as a paid county holiday.

This came after an emergency measure on Friday, June 18, sent most county staff home for the day following a federal action signed into law late Thursday, June 17.

Commission President Rachael Vonderhaar read the resolution into record:

“Whereas on June 17, 2021, the President of the United States signed into law, effective immediately, the Juneteenth Holiday Independence Day Act which commemorates the emancipation of slaves and the end of the institution of slavery in the United States, and whereas, such act includes the creation of a commemorative federal holiday known as “Juneteenth,” to be celebrated on or about June 19, each year, and whereas, the Governor of the State of Ohio, pursuant to Revised Code 1.14 and/or 124.19, has ‘appointed and recommended’ Juneteenth, June 19, as a state holiday, and has issued a proclamation supporting legislative efforts to commemorate the Juneteenth holiday in the Ohio Revised Code.

She continued, “Whereas, the actions of the Governor of the State of Ohio, consistent with R.C. 325.19, create a holiday for county employees, and whereas, the citizens of Preble County, Ohio, by and through the Board of County Commissioners, condemn in the strongest terms the institution of slavery and believe it appropriate to celebrate and recognize the end of slavery in the form of a county holiday, now, therefore, be it resolved by the Board of County Commissioners, Preble County, that:

“Commencing on June 18, 2021, the Juneteenth holiday shall be a paid county holiday, this pursuant to sections 325.19(C) and 124.19 of the Revised Code, and the Juneteenth holiday in the year 2021 shall be celebrated and recognized on Friday, June 18, 2021, this pursuant to section 325.19(0)(1) of the Revised Code.”

Commissioner David Haber moved to adopt the resolution. Commissioner Adam Craft seconded. All three voted to approve.

By Eddie Mowen Jr.

