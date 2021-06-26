Eaton Community Church hosting blood drive on July 8

EATON — The week after the July 4 holiday is a crucial time for donating blood. Help prevent a blood shortage by supporting the Eaton Community Church community blood drive Thursday, July 8 from 12-6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road, Eaton.

There is no deferral or delay in donating after receiving any COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are accepted as space allows. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center will receive the new edition “Blood Donors are the GOAT – Greatest of All Time” t-shirt.

Many corporate and community blood drives are not at full size due to lingering COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile the easing of restrictions is encouraging more summer activities and vacation travel that distract people from donating. The demand for blood rises as emergency room usage increases.

CBC is welcoming first-time donors and new blood drive sponsors. Call (937) 461-3220 to learn how you can help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

