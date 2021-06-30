July 4 events set for Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Freedom will ring as July 4 celebrations return to Preble County in 2021.

Beginning Saturday, July 3, county residents will have celebrations going through Monday, July 5. Contact respective event hosts for questions about each celebration.

Saturday, July 3

Lake Lakengren will host an Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 3. There will be food and festivities at the Lakengren Marina, 869 Lakengren Dr, Eaton, OH 45320, and fireworks at the dam will begin at 10 p.m.

Lakengren will also have a live radio broadcast on WETT 90.5 FM. Visit www.lakengren.com or call 937-456-4321 for more information.

Sunday, July 4

The Preble County Historical Society presents their Old Fashion Independence Day Fireworks celebration on Sunday, July 4 at 7693 Swartsel Rd Eaton, OH 45320.

The gates open at 5 p.m. with food, face painting, open exhibits, and more. Flat Out Band starts around 7 p.m. with the fireworks beginning at dusk. Parking is $10 per carload as a donation to the historical society. This years fireworks show will be put on by Rozzi Fireworks who also designs the WEBN in Cincinnati. Visit https://www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com or call 937-787-4256 for more information.

The West Alexandria Celebration Committee will host the 10th Annual July 4 Party in the Park and Car Show at Peace Park on Sunday, July 4 from 1-7 p.m. The party will kick off at 1 p.m. with numerous activities, crafts, and food vendors. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. Tickets cost $1, or buy six tickets for $5, with the winner to be announced at 6 p.m.

The Car Show will take place at Peace Park from 1-7 p.m. with entries at $10 per vehicle. Prizes will be announced at 7 p.m. for the top five cars, top three trucks, top three motorcycles and top three tractors, as well as a Best of Show. Craft and baked-good vendors are accepted at $10 per booth, and food concession vendors for $25.

At 9 p.m., the Lighted Parade will line up at Salem Lutheran Church. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Twin Valley South, 100 Education Dr, West Alexandria, OH 45381. Gates open at 8:30 p.m. No blankets, chairs, or standing in parking spots. Only cars may be in parking spots for safety reasons. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit in the football practice field. No vendors or restrooms will be available at the Fireworks portion of the event. This is a free event.

Monday, July 5

Hueston Woods will host a Thunder Monday July 5 event at 5201 Lodge Road, College Corner, Ohio 45003. There will be a cook-out and DJ from 5-10 p.m., and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. No coolers, drones or pets are permitted. Fireworks begin at dusk.

July 4 celebrations return to Preble County after most were cancelled in 2020. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/06/web1_Fireworks4_Color.jpg July 4 celebrations return to Preble County after most were cancelled in 2020. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald