Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors.

Happy Fourth of July!

The Fourth of July—also known as Independence Day or July 4—has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941, but the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence, and two days later delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence, a historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson. From 1776 to the present day, July 4 has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbecues. The Fourth of July 2021 is on Sunday, July 4; the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, July 5.

It’s hard to believe that it is almost July! Thankfully, most of the pandemic restrictions have been lifted and life as we once knew it is slowly returning to normal. Some things never change, however, and that means holiday gatherings and safety. Most of us will likely gather with family and friends this coming weekend and prepare the traditional holiday barbeque with grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and the ever popular potato salad, macaroni salad, fruit bowls and cheese trays. Food safety is very important so no one ends up getting sick from food that is not properly chilled or has been left out for long periods of time. Please remember that fireworks are very dangerous and need to be well supervised when in use. Depending on the weather, there may be fire restrictions in your area meaning that using fireworks could cause a fire in your yard, nearby field or neighborhood. Please use extreme caution and be safe when using fireworks including sparklers. Now go outside, enjoy your time with your family and friends, be safe and have a great Fourth of July! Please remember the PCCOA will be closed on Monday, July 5 in observance of the holiday.

Senior Center is Open to All

Please plan to join us for activities, lunch and of course friendship. Re-connect with friends enjoy great conversation and of course, great food! Decades Diner is open with our full menu as well as congregate meals. Please remember to call 24 hours in advance to order your congregate meals.

Thursday Night Weekly Dance – I Dance My Way

Our dance will return at the Preble County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 4 beginning at 5 p.m. and then continue each Thursday thereafter at the Big Red Barn, Senior Center, 800 E. St Clair Street.

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year, or any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947.

PCCOA Membership

Membership at the Senior Center is just $10 a year. Members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities, discounts on trips and excursions, free laminating and copying. You can also sign up for email and text messages and be informed of all the news and events first!

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.