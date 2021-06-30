Sydney Smith is June’s Young Professional of the Month

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble Connect’s Young Professional of the Month for June 2021 is Sydney Smith, owner of The Gypsy Mug.

Sydney’s nominator wrote: “Sydney successfully ran the 1808 Café for more than three years. She did this all while being a single mother and taking pride in her work there. She built a clientele, a menu, drink and food, she brought to the downtown a smile and charm like no other. While doing this one day hoping to own her own business. The time came and she made an offer to the owners to purchase it and they accepted. She is in the middle of renovations and rebranding it to The Gypsy Mug LLC. She also is involved in community.”

Congratulations, Sydney!

The Gypsy Mug is now open for business. Check out their Facebook page for more information and hours and be sure to stop by for a coffee or delicious lunch and congratulate Sydney.

Nominate an outstanding Young Professional today: http://www.preblecountyohio.com/form/view/21535.

Interested in Preble Connect? Learn more about the benefits here: http://www.preblecountyohio.com/preble-connect.

Smith https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/06/web1_young_profressional.jpeg Smith Submitted by Preble Connect