Sidewalk work to begin near Bruce Elementary

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation provided its weekly construction update for Preble County through the week ending July 3.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 Construction

I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation and Resurfacing – From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Traffic continues to be maintained in two lanes in either direction; however, alternating shoulder closures will be in place in the work zone. Traffic will be maintained on the mainline in a minimum of one lane in either direction during evening and overnight hours. A reduced speed limit will also be in effect. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

New Impacts

C.R. 40 (Lewisburg Ozias Road) Bridge Work – Over I-70, between Lewsiburg and Roscoe roads. Lewisburg Ozias Road is closed through July 6. Traffic will be detoured via Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road, Preble County Line Road and Lewisburg Road.

Continuing Impacts

U.S. 35 Resurfacing – Paving operations between I-70 and Elkhorn Road. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one, 12-foot lane in each direction, with traffic shifted to the northbound lanes. This phase of the project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall 2021.

U.S. 40 Bridge Replacement – Over Bantas Creek, between S.R. 726 and Pence Shewman Road. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers as needed, and all work is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.

S.R. 177 Safety Improvement – At the intersection with Oxford Germantown Road. Intermittent lane restrictions may be in effect during daytime, working hours, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers. S.R. 177 is scheduled for closure effective June 21; detours will be posted. The entire project is scheduled to be complete in September 2021.

New Impacts

Eaton SRTS Sidewalk Improvement – On St. Clair Street, between Maple and Cherry streets, and on Aukerman Street at the entrance to William Bruce Elementary to construct various pedestrian-related improvements that include new sidewalks, curb bump-outs, signage and high visibility crosswalk markings.

Construction is scheduled to start Monday, June 14, and traffic will be maintained in the work zones with the use of flaggers as needed, daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The project is scheduled to be completed by early fall 2021.

U.S. 127 Resurfacing – Between the city of Eaton and the West Manchester corporate limits. Construction is scheduled tentative to begin by late June, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

S.R. 320 Shoulder Repair – Near Cedar Springs Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

S.R. 121 Guardrail Repair – At Guy Murray Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.