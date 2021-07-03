Partnership promoting county careers

PREBLE COUNTY – Looking for a job close to home in Preble County?

There’s an app for that. Just go to www.preblecountycareers.com and download it.

With hundreds of jobs needing filled across the county, there’s no excuse for not finding job postings, thanks to the Preble County Development Partnership’s job portal, which is available for Preble County employers to post their open positions.

Preblecountycareers.com is one of several job portals in the state created on Small Nation’s Hometown Opportunity platform. According to officials, Hometown Opportunity is “an online workforce development platform created for counties, municipalities and regional areas to help tackle their workforce shortage issues head-on.”

The goal of Preble County Careers is to ensure individuals in the community and surrounding area are aware of the jobs and careers available to them here in Preble County.

PCDP Economic Development Director Brenda Latanza and Preble County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Collins attended the first-ever Hometown Opportunities User Conference on Friday, June 25.

The full-day conference brought together the organizations and communities using the Hometown Opportunities platform, and was designed to help the communities utilize the platform “to its greatest potential.”

Marketing the site’s availability to local employers and jobseekers is one key to keeping homegrown talent at home.

“All the careers listed on preblecountycareers.com are located in Preble County,” Latanza stressed at its launch in late 2019.

“Our mission is to connect job seekers of all ages with local businesses. We are also focusing heavily at steering high school students, college students and adults toward the appropriate training and/or education that can lead to a career that is available right here, right now,” Latanza said.

Those who attended the conference last week heard from other communities regarding their best practices, left with marketing ideas, and learned of some exciting upgrades and updates coming to all the sites which will be made public later this year.

Latanza also presented some statistics other community representatives in attendance found impressive; for the month of June, over 3,800 jobseekers have visited the site in the last 30 days. Over 90 companies are currently registered to post jobs and have posted more than 50 jobs (many of which are for multiple open positions.)

Approximately half the site’s visitors are downloading the app and utilizing it in their career exploration.

The preblecountycareers.com job portal joined other Hometown Opportunity sites across the state, including communityopportunity.com serving Crawford, Richland and Wyandot Counties, hometownopportunities.com serving Darke, Mercer and Shelby Counties; vanwertworks.com, and hoosieropportunities.com which serves several counties in Indiana, including Wayne County.

Preble County businesses of all sizes are encouraged to register their company and post all job openings on the site. Local residents and other jobseekers looking to work in Preble County are encouraged to register and upload their resumes to the database as well, allowing them to be matched to careers fitting their backgrounds.

The Hometown Opportunities User Conference was held in Bellefontaine at the BUILD Cowork + Space, another Small Nation endeavor. BUILD Cowork + Space is a collaborative work community designed to inspire, connect and enable small businesses and solopreneurs in small towns. According to its website, Small Nation “exists to help small towns, small businesses and small biz investors learn to take control of the down and turn it around. One dollar, one building, one person and one business at a time.”

Visit www.preblecountycareers.com to register and explore what the future in Preble County holds, post job openings, or download the app.

Preble County Development Partnership Economic Development Director Brenda Latanza (left) and Preble County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Collins (right) are pictured outside the BUILD Cowork + Space in Bellefontaine with Small Nation founder Jason Duff. Latanza and Collins attended the first-ever Small Nation Hometown Opportunities platform user conference on Friday, June 25. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/07/web1_job_portal.jpeg Preble County Development Partnership Economic Development Director Brenda Latanza (left) and Preble County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Collins (right) are pictured outside the BUILD Cowork + Space in Bellefontaine with Small Nation founder Jason Duff. Latanza and Collins attended the first-ever Small Nation Hometown Opportunities platform user conference on Friday, June 25. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

