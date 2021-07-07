PSWCD hosts sixth annual Conservation Day Camp

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District (PSWCD) recently held their sixth annual Conservation Day Camp at the Preble County Historical Society Farm from June 22-24. This year’s event hosted 155 energetic campers ranging from 7 to 12 years of age. The first two days brought fair weather with low humidity, and though it was a little hotter and muggier on day three of camp, the rain clouds stayed away for the whole event.

On Tuesday, campers were soon introduced to the counselors and groups they would be with for the next three days. Activities that day included an assembly line where campers learned how the manufacturing process works by creating their own Mr. Potato Head one piece at a time. Kids also took part in candle-dipping by the log cabin, archery, orienteering with a compass, crafts using recycled materials found around the house, and learning about aquatic life while playing in Aukerman Creek.

Wednesday included a honeybee demonstration, with samples for the kids to try. Campers enjoyed using their hands to create new things while at camp, including making paper with recycled materials, and rope making using old twine string.

Thursday, the third and final day of Conservation Day Camp, saw campers taking part in nature hikes, wagon rides, and making crafts from plants found nearby. Camp closed that afternoon with each group of campers competing with the other groups to see who could put on the best camp skit.

Lunch each day was always a big hit, and after all, what kid doesn’t like hot dogs or chicken nuggets? After lunch, campers could always count on singing a camp song complete with motions.

Our camp counselors gain valuable experience and learn responsibility by leading the campers over the course of three days. Many of these counselors started off as campers several years ago and enjoyed camp so much that they decided to come back as counselors. Many of the campers are familiar faces to the camp staff, since many of them return to camp year-after-year.

This event would not be possible without our fantastic presenters and generous sponsors, including: the Preble County Historical Society, Cargill, Miami University, Ohio EPA, Pratt Industries, Preble County Solid Waste Management District, Safari Junction, Tri-County North Archery Club, Triangle Therapy Services, and Wildcat Sports and Graphics. For more information about Conservation Day Camp, you may call the Preble SWCD at (937) 456-5159.

155 energetic campers ranged from 7 to 12 years of age during this year's PSWCD Conservation Day Camp. Campers making rope from twine string.