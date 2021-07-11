News briefs

Board of Elections to hold meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 9 a.m. in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320.

Chamber Golf Outing scheduled for Aug. 20

Registration is now open for the 2021 Preble County Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing. The outing will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, at Beechwood Golf Course, 1476 Ohio 503, in Arcanum.

The Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing is a promotional event for businesses, their employees, and even customers to network outdoors in a fun, engaging way. Space is limited to the first 36 teams.

Sign up a team and/or plan for a sponsorship at www.preblecountyohio.com. The day includes door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, lunch and more.

For additional information contact the Preble County Chamber of Commerce office at 937-456-4949 or email chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com. Watch for additional details as the outing grows nearer.

Communities hosting Farmer’s Markets through summer

Every Saturday through the end of the summer, the Eaton Farmer’s Market will be held on Barron Street between Habitat for Humanity and the HIT Foundation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every Monday through the end of the summer, the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market will be held in the Tri-County North school parking lot from 5-8 p.m.\

Camden Farmer’s Market takes place every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and will run through October. The Farmer’s Market will be held in the downtown Camden Veterans Park, corner of Main Street and Central.

National Trail schedules special meeting

The National Trail Local School District Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting on Thursday, July 15 at 5:45 p.m. at the National Trail School K-12 Facility, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris. The purpose of the meeting will be for the Board of Education to take action on employment of personnel.

Preble ESC shifts meeting date

The July regular meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center, originally schedule for Wednesday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m., has been changed to Wednesday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Preble County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The meeting will be for all regular general purposes.

Road closures set on Oxford Gettysburg, Enterprise

Oxford Gettysburg Road at Conley Road intersection, beginning at Washington Jackson Road and ending at Crawfordsville Road, will be close for approximately five days beginning Monday, July 12 due to pipe replacement. No traffic is permitted.

Enterprise Road (between Mailboxes 355 and 477), beginning at S.R. 35 and ending at Germantown Road, will be closed for approximately two weeks beginning Monday, July 19 due to pipe replacement. No traffic is permitted.