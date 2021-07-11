Camden outlines Black Walnut Festival

CAMDEN — Village Council discussed upcoming events and funding for public works-related projects during its regular bi-monthly meeting Thursday, July 1.

Camden Comeback representative Debbie Mason addressed council about this year’s Black Walnut Festival, which will take place over the weekend of Oct. 16-17 and is set to include a car show in the Camden Primary School parking lot, a Kiddie Tractor Pull, a parade, and a baking contest, as well as spots for 44 vendors, including a face-painting booth and a chainsaw artist.

In addition, Haunted Tours of Camden Town Hall and other historic locations in the village will be conducted on Friday and Saturday night; and a beer garden will be available from 1-9 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.

“If you can think of anything else [to include], or know of anything, let us know,” Mason told the mayor and assembled council members.

Hours for vendors and entertainment during the event will be extended until 9 p.m., according to Mason, who asked for permission to utilize the Town Hall, South Main Street and a property at the corner of South Main and Lafayette Street for the event.

Council member Kelly Doran moved that the village say “yes to everything” on Camden Comeback’s agenda, a motion which was seconded by councilman Wendell Mackie and subsequently approved by unanimous vote.

In other business

Council voted to hire Greg Snyder, of Dayton-based RDA Group Architects, at a cost of $75,000 to complete Phase II of the Camden Town Hall renovation project. The project will include improvements to the upstairs portion of Camden Town Hall, which will be marketed as a wedding and event venue; as well as a new addition that would include a garage for police vehicles.

The village has already completed extensive renovations to the first floor of the Town Hall. Phase II is expected to entail a total cost of around $1.3 million.

Council also voted to empower Village Administrator Rusty Wilson to apply for Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) funding for capital improvements and local transportation improvements, as well as to execute contracts on the village’s behalf.

The village is currently pursuing a number of public works and transportation-related projects, including improvements to the intersection of U.S. 127 and S.R. 725 which would include new turning lanes at the main intersection and new sidewalks, curbs and storm drainage on the south side of W. Central Ave.; a traffic study reported that crashes are above statewide averages at the 725 intersection.

Wilson informed the council that work on the W. Central Ave. project is expected to commence the last week of July. Asphalt for a planned walking path along U.S. 127 is also expected to be laid this summer.

Village Council meetings take place the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Camden Town Hall.

