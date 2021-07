Services, activites for area veterans

Editor’s Note: Organizations with meeting notices or events included in Veterans News are encouraged to send updated information to Braden Moles at bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com.

Camden VFW Post 1577

The post will host Preble County Line Band on Saturday, July 17 from 8-11 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Night Cruisers will perform from 7-11 p.m.

The Antiques will play on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 7-11 p.m.

Camden VFW Post 1577 is located at 291 S. Main St., Camden.

West Alexandria American Legion Post 322

Euchre is held every Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Senior Fun Bunch Dance every Thursday at 1 p.m.

Post 322 will hold a pork chop dinner on Saturday, July 17 from 5-7 p.m.

A Motorcycle Poke Run will be held on Saturday, July 31. Registration is at 1 p.m., wheels up 2 p.m. The route includes West Alexandria, Camden, Eaton, New Paris, Eldorado. $10 for bike and rider, $5 for extra rider. Music will begin at 7 p.m., provided by the Antiques. Hamburgers and hotdogs provided for participants. Prizes for best hand.

Family Fun Day is Sunday, Aug. 15 from 1-5 p.m. Bring a side dish. Food, music and games for the entire family. Sign up in the Canteen.

The post canteen is open Monday through Thursday from 12-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12-11:30 p.m, and Sunday from 1-7 p.m. Food is also available.

For hall rental, contact Bob Beneketat 937-604-8852. Any other Legion questions can be directed to Dave Sizemore, Commander at 937-478-6407.

West Manchester American Legion Post 665

Pork Chop dinners are back, dine in or carry out every third Thursday of the month. Dinners are $11, while extra pork chops are $7 each. Serving time starts at 5 p.m. until sold out. Call or message listed persons, if possible, especially for multiples so there are enough pork chops. Walk-ins are welcome, however. If you place an order, you should come at 5 p.m., otherwise they might sell out.

The post is mindful to social distancing and wearing masks.

Contacts: Commander Rocky Farmer, 937-733-2810; Chet Aney, 937-623-0480; Mike, 937-336-4766.

New Lebanon American Legion Post 762

Join the post for Quiz Night on the first Monday of month starting at 7:30 p.m. The kitchen is open from 6-8 p.m.

Eaton VFW Post 8066

The post is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-11 p.m. and Sunday from 1-8 p.m. Come in on Tuesday for Taco Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and Euchre at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday for Wii Bowling and Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m., Thursday for Bar Poker from 4:30-6 p.m., Friday for Bar Poker from 4:30-6 p.m. and Karaoke from 7:30-10:45 p.m and Sunday for Open Pool at 1 p.m. The post is closed on Mondays. There is now an ATM inside.

DAV meetings

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 Ohio 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

PC Veterans Service ID Cards

Preble County Veteran Services is now offering honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to have a picture identification card. You may obtain your ID card at Veterans Services at no cost to you. You must bring a copy of your DD214 verifying character of discharge. For additional information you may contact Veterans Services at 937-456-6111.

‘We Care’ Program

In an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices of our local veterans and to promote spending within our own community, Preble County Veteran Services has launched a new program entitled “We Care.” Veteran Services will supply local honorably discharged veterans with an official “picture identification card” which would be presented to local businesses when making their purchases. The veteran would then receive a discount from the total cost of the purchase. For more info, contact Veteran Services at 937-456-6111 or at 1322 N. Barron St., Eaton.