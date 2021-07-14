Rep. Creech announces $700k for Hueston Woods

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Rep. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria) today announced the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $700k in funding for the construction of a new Nature Center Facility at Hueston Woods State Park.

Built in 1950, the Hueston Woods Nature Center is operated by Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Parks & Watercraft and serves as a popular destination for visitors to the park.

This project will replace the existing nature center with a new building that includes exhibition space, office space, and restrooms, and improvements to drainage and the parking lot.

“I’m pleased to announce the approval of this significant funding for Hueston Woods,” Creech said. “This new facility will bring positive growth in our community and support learning and animal rehabilitation programs.”

The next Controlling Board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 2.

