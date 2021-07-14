Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors.

Life in the Fast Lane

I was observing many boaters out on the lake this past Saturday as my husband and I were enjoying the beautiful weather and sadly, unsuccessful fishing. Bass fisherman racing across the lake to get their catch in before the end of the tournament never noticed the kids’ laughter as they were being pulled across the lake on a giant tube. Others impatient as they entered and exited the boat ramps as others were trying to launch or remove their boats.

Are you always in a hurry? I challenged myself this weekend to slow down, look around, and appreciate everything around me, because I too, am usually in a hurry. I discovered that I am missing so much! Don’t rush a conversation; you might miss the insight as to why your loved one feels a certain way. Don’t rush your drive; you will miss that amazing patch of purple cone flowers growing along the road; just three of them among a sea of black-eyed Susans.

With the Pandemic, we were all ground to a halt and were encouraged to stay home. Now that the restrictions have been lifted, we are all charging around in a frenzied rush. Let’s slow down. Enjoy every moment and join us at the Senior Center for great food in Decades Diner, and a plethora of activities! Let’s get together, enjoy each other’s company, and relish great conversation and socialization. Please visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org for all the activities and menus as well.

Help Needed

We are looking for those of you who would like to help seniors by delivering meals. We continue to get more clients for home delivered meals and now have a waiting list. Delivering meals is fun and the seniors look forward to seeing you each day during the week. Often times you are the only person our clients see each day. This job is incredibly special and vital as we provide wellness checks for our senior clients each day throughout the week. We also need help in our kitchen with meal prep and service in our Decades Diner. If you are interested, please stop by and fill out an application or give us a call for more information.

We Need Volunteers

Our levy is fast approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and we will be providing all the necessary information for you to make an informed choice when we ask you to vote for our seniors in November! But today, we would like to let you know that we are looking for volunteers to help with our Levy “Honk-Ins.” We will be out on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 29 at various locations throughout Preble County with posters and waves to the public all in an attempt to drive awareness that our senior center needs support this year in the November election. If you would like to join us, please contact Wende Kluener at wkluener@prebleseniorcenter.org or call 937-456-4947 for details and to sign up!

Thursday Night Weekly Dance – I Dance My Way

Our dance will return at the Preble County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 4 beginning at 5 p.m. and then continue each Thursday thereafter at the Big Red Barn, Senior Center, 800 E. St Clair Street.

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year, or any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947.

PCCOA Membership

Membership at the Senior Center is just $10 a year. Members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities, discounts on trips and excursions, free laminating and copying. You can also sign up for email and text messages and be informed of all the news and events first!

