Elizabeth Stout Parker Scholarships awarded

EATON — Eaton High School seniors Madelynn Baker and Logan Cottle are this year’s recipients of the $2,000 Elizabeth Stout Parker Scholarship, awarded by The Eaton Foundation. The group met on April 26 for its regular meeting and scholarship selections.

The Eaton Foundation is a not-for-profit, charitable corporation under the laws of the State of Ohio and originated in 1966. The Eaton Area Chamber of Commerce established this foundation for the benefit of the community. The officers are: President Nancy Clayton, Vice President Don Pollock, Treasurer Brian Shera, Secretary Barbara Orr and Trustee Robert Barnes.

This foundation is structured to accept donations from individuals, families, businesses and charitable organizations. Donations of any amount of appreciated. The Eaton Foundation has funds exceeding $400,000 under their management at this time. Contact any trustee or call 937-456-5302 with questions about The Eaton Foundation.

