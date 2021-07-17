“Shorthorn and Spurs” at 2020 National Junior Shorthorn Show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juniors from across the United gathered for “Shorthorn Safari” in Louisville, Kentucky to celebrate the 53rd National Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference (NJSS) during the week of June 21-26.

Juniors attend NJSS to exhibit Shorthorn cattle, strengthen their professional skills and gain industry leading knowledge. This year this event brought in 452 juniors from 28 states to compete in fun-filled activities, contests and competitions. A total of 803 head of cattle were entered to exhibit in the shows.

Among the winners was Addison Campbell of Eaton, Ohio, who exhibited AC RC CINDY’S FANCY GIRL in Division III and was named Reserve Champion Female for the division. This female is a DJS THE OUTSIDER and CINDERELLA CINDY RC BRCC daughter.

Thank you to our sponsors for their support to provide opportunities for the future generations to grow. The Texas Junior Shorthorn Association played a huge role in the execution of this year’s event. Thank you for the countless hours of hard work put in to make sure everything ran smoothly and efficiently. Junior Nationals would not have been possible without the sponsors’ and the Kentucky Junior Shorthorn Association’s contributions.

For pictures or more information and a complete list of activities, sponsors, contests, and winners, visit www.juniorshorthorn.com or contact the ASA at 816-599-7777 or shelby@shorthorn.org.

The American Shorthorn Association provides quality service and support to its members by promoting the value of Shorthorn Cattle in all aspects of the beef industry, while maintaining the integrity of the herd book and performance database.

The American Junior Shorthorn Association promotes personal development through youth activities and educational events, while being dedicated to the betterment of its members. To learn more, contact the ASA office or visit www.shorthorn.org or www.juniorshorthorn.com.

Campbell https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/07/web1_Addison_Campbell.jpg Campbell Photo by Cindy Cagwin-Johnston Shorthorn Country

Local exhibitor Addison Campbell’s cattle wins Reserve Champion Female in Division III