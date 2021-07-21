Preble Players staging “Quilters” at Garber Nature Center

LEWISBURG — After being shut down by COVID-19 in 2020, Preble Players is excited to finally stage “Quilters” at the Garber Nature Center in Lewisburg on Aug. 14-15.

The Westward expansion was not for the faint of heart. It took strength of character, strength of body, and strength of spirit.

Come follow the journey of Sarah, an intrepid pioneer woman, and her six daughters as they face frontier life. Rather than a straightforward storyline, this play with music is presented as a series of short tales and tableaux matched with quilt squares and musical numbers, each presenting a moment of frontier life and/or womanhood. The patches or blocks show the many joys and trials these women face. Ultimately, the quilt patches are put together to form one dramatic tableau.

The actresses in this ensemble production inhabit various characters, while the musicians offer the musical score that supports the action on the stage and harkens back to the westward movement.

Raffle tickets will be sold for $5 each to win the final quilt that takes center stage at the conclusion of the show. This is an outstanding chance to win a full-sized quilt that was hand made by many local women who were led by Jane Marshall. There is also the chance to win a smaller quilt that was donated by Pam Remmler. The raffle drawings will be held after the Sunday matinee. You may purchase as many raffle tickets as you wish, and we encourage you to do so! You do not need to be present to win.

The cash-only concession stand will offer bottled water, snacks, and various sodas.

The production will be held at the Garber Nature Center and tickets are available now at Eaton Floral, 1320 N. Barron St, Eaton, OH; or at the gate (cash only). Production dates and times will be on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m with shuttle services beginning at 5:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. with shuttle services beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Although one has been previously advertised, there will be no rain date due to events beyond our control. Should the Saturday show be rained out, we will honor the tickets on Sunday. Should the Sunday show be rained out, you may either make a tax-deductible donation to the theatre, or we will refund the purchase price for your tickets. Please contact Lisa Marling at lmarling@prebleplayers.org if you have any questions, or would like to volunteer with the Preble Players.

This is an outdoor, festival-seating production. Bring your lawn chair/blanket and sun shade. Parking will be present at the Tri County North High School parking lot in Lewisburg, with shuttle service (vehicles provided by Shelley Ratliff and the gang at the Senior Center) to the venue. There is no parking at the Center; please park at the high school.

