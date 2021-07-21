Camden blood drive set for Aug. 7

DAYTON, Ohio — Support the summer blood supply by donating at the Camden community blood drive on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 North Liberty St., Camden.

Appointments are encouraged and walk-ins are accepted. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Blood Donors are the GOAT” t-shirt. Community Blood Center is challenging eligible donors to collect all three GOAT t-shirt designs.

Many corporate and community blood drives are not back to normal size or frequency this summer due to continued COVID-19 restrictions in their buildings and workspaces. Meanwhile summer activities and vacation travel distract from donating at a time when blood usage in emergency rooms increases.

CBC is welcoming first-time donors and new blood drive sponsors. Call (937) 461-3220 to learn how you can help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

