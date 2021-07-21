Pavement repair taking place on U.S. 35

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation provided its weekly construction update for Preble County through the week ending July 24.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 Construction

I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation and Resurfacing – From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Traffic continues to be maintained in two lanes in either direction; however, alternating shoulder closures will be in place in the work zone. Traffic will be maintained on the mainline in a minimum of one lane in either direction during evening and overnight hours. A reduced speed limit will also be in effect. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

S.R. 503 Ramp Closure – The exit ramp from I-70 West to S.R. 503 will be closed during overnight hours Monday through Thursday, July 19-22, from 9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. the following day. Traffic will be detoured by way of I-70 and U.S. 127.

Continuing Impacts

U.S. 40 Bridge Replacement – Over Bantas Creek, between S.R. 726 and Pence Shewman Road. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers as needed, and all work is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.

S.R. 177 Safety Improvement – At the intersection with Oxford Germantown Road. S.R. 177 is closed, and traffic will be detoured via S.R. 73, U.S. 127, S.R. 725 and S.R. 732. The entire project is scheduled to be complete in September 2021.

New Impacts

Eaton SRTS Sidewalk Improvement – On St. Clair Street, between Maple and Cherry streets, and on Aukerman Street at the entrance to William Bruce Elementary to construct various pedestrian-related improvements that include new sidewalks, curb bump-outs, signage and high visibility crosswalk markings.

Construction began Monday, June 14, and traffic will be maintained in the work zones with the use of flaggers as needed, daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The project is scheduled to be completed by early fall 2021.

U.S. 127 Resurfacing – Between the city of Eaton and the West Manchester corporate limits. Construction is scheduled tentative to begin by late June, and traffic will be maintained by flaggers. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

U.S. 35 Pavement Repair – At various locations between West Alexandria and I-70. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

S.R. 503 Vegetation Clearing – Near Pyrmont Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

S.R. 122 Intersection Improvement – At Borradale Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.