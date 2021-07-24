Commission recognizes Sorrell with proclamation

EATON – During their Monday, July 21, meeting, Preble County Commissioners recognized Preble County Job & Family Services Director Becky Sorrell with a proclamation honoring her recognition as a 2020 YWCA Dayton Women of Influence Honoree.

Commissioner Adam Craft read the proclamation into record:

“Whereas YWCA is a local association of the world’s oldest and largest multicultural social services organization for women. And whereas YWCA is a catalyst for social change dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

“And whereas, since 1998 YWCA Dayton has set aside one special day to recognize and honor women in our community, and to celebrate the Miami Valley’s most influential woman, all of whom have made a difference in our community through their dedication to the YWCA mission.

“And whereas Rebecah Sorrell, Director of Preble County Job and Family Services has been named a 2020 YWCA Dayton Woman of Influence honoree.

“And whereas, Ms. Sorrell is a 30-year veteran of Preble County Job and Family Services and has worked in almost every department and organization to help Preble County’s most vulnerable citizens become self-sufficient and successful.

“And whereas, Ms. Sorrell has served as a member of multiple community boards and committees, including Adult Protective Services, Continuum of Care, Family and Children First Council, Preble County Council on Aging and more, was active with Girl Scouts and continues to serve as a Boy Scout volunteer where she takes seriously the opportunity to set a positive example for young men; is a charter member of the Next Step Living board, working to bring the recovery farm to Preble County, and volunteers as a Stephen minister with her church and is the chairperson of the Mission and Outreach Committee.

“Therefore, be it resolved the Board of Preble County Commissioners does hereby celebrate Rebecca Sorrell, as a YWCA Dayton Women of Influence honoree, and thanks her wholeheartedly for serving as a true advocate and ambassador for the citizens of Preble County.”

Sorrell was featured in a special television broadcast last month on WHIO Channel 7 which spotlighted the YWCA’s honorees for 2020. YWCA Dayton’s annual awards luncheon honoring its Women of Influence was put on hold due to coronavirus pandemic.

