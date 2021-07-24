Chamber office closing for extensive renovation project

EATON – Preble County Chamber of Commerce officials recently announced the temporary closure of the Chamber’s 122 W. Decatur St. location, effective Friday, July 23, due to an extensive renovation project on the facility.

This renovation is part of a plan which will bring the PC Chamber, the Preble County Development Partnership, and the Preble County Convention & Visitors Bureau under one roof for a centralized location to better serve Preble County’s business community, and its visitors, according to PC Chamber Executive Director Leslie Collins.

“For over a decade, officials have discussed this sort of combined facility, and now it will become a reality, giving Preble County a ‘Business Resource Center’ which is a true one-stop- shop,” Collins said.

The project is being made possible through the generous support of Reid Health and the PCDP Board of Trustees.

Completion of the project is expected to take approximately 12 weeks. During the closure, the PC Chamber’s day-to-day office operations will be relocated to the second floor of LCNB’s downtown Eaton location at 110 W. Main St. Office hours will remain 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. Visitors will utilize the elevator to access the office.

Chamber staff can still be reached at 937-456-4949, and also at 937-683-3555, or by email at chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com.

“We are very excited for the future home of the PC Chamber, PCDP and PCCVB and can’t wait to show off the new, professional office space to the public,” Collins said.

Visit the Chamber’s website (preblecountyohio.com) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/PrebleCountyChamberOfCommerce) for any changes, operational updates, and grand reopening announcements.