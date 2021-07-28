PSWCD offering well water testing

PREBLE COUNTY — Many of us who live in Preble County depend on a private well as our water supply. Have you ever wondered about the quality of your well water? If so, local residents can take part in an upcoming well-water testing event to be held at Miami University. The tests will include results for both nitrates and bacteria in your water. This free service is being offered by the Preble Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and other local partners.

To get started, first set up an appointment with Preble SWCD between now and Tuesday, Aug. 13. At your appointment, you will receive a sample bottle along with detailed instructions on how to collect your well water sample and where to take it for testing.

The well water sample must be dropped off during our special drive-thru event at Miami University in Oxford on Saturday, Aug. 14, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Samples will not be accepted otherwise. You will receive your results either by mail or email, whichever you prefer.

Preble SWCD is located at 2789 US RT 35 E, West Alexandria, and can be reached by phone at 937-456-5159. This event is a partnership between Preble and Butler SWCDs, Miami University, and Miami Conservancy District.