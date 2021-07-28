Bouncies Bunnies preparing for 171st Preble County Fair

PREBLE COUNTY — Bouncing Bunnies 4-H club is preparing for the 171st annual Famous Preble County Fair!

Everyone in our club has been working hard with their livestock and miscellaneous projects, and are looking forward to showing them. Our advisors contribute a lot of work to making Bouncing Bunnies a fun environment for everyone. This year’s advisors are Amy Owens, Aaron Owens, Hunter Owens, Angela Bryant, Sam Gramaglia, and Catie Millhouse.

The following members of our club hold offices and are showing livestock projects:

Landon Owens is President and shows market goats, market rabbits, breeding rabbits, breeding goats, and exotic goats.

Zane Owens is Vice President and shows market goats, market rabbits, breeding rabbits, breeding goats, and exotic goats. Zane was also second runner-up in this year’s Junior Fair Royalty competition.

Abbie Bryant is Secretary and shows market goats.

Katie Bryant is Booth Chair and shows market goats and breeding rabbits.

Ben Singleton is Treasurer and shows breeding rabbits.

Austin Davis is recreation officer and shows breeding rabbits and breeding goats.

Sabrina Gramaglia is health and safety officer and shows alpacas, breeding rabbits, market rabbits, market goats, breeding goats, and exotic goats.

Ava Rohrbach is Reporter and Historian and shows breeding rabbits, market rabbits, market goats, and Getting Started in Art.

Club member Danielle Hicks is showing breeding rabbits and has entered the miscellaneous projects “You and your dog,” “Your pet rabbit,” and “Beginning fishing.”

Bouncing Bunny members are also planning the design of their booth at the fair grounds. This year’s theme is “Bouncing Bunnies Spreading Christmas Cheer.” As part of a community service project, the club will be taking toy donations for Ty’s Christmas Wish, a local organization that takes toys to sick children at the hospital during Christmas. Help Bouncing Bunnies spread Christmas cheer by donating a new toy to this cause. New toy donations can be dropped off at Eaton Floral, 1320 N. Barron St. (across from McDonalds) from now until Nov. 20. Hope to see you at the fair!