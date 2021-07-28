News briefs

Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities sets meeting date

The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities Finance Committee will meet Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at the PCBDD office. All board members are encouraged to attend.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) seeking volunteers

Court Appointed Special Advocates for children are local volunteers serving as the voice of children who are abused or neglected.

Who do we need? Anyone that is 21 or older with a desire to help kids in Preble County. You need to be willing to spend 2-to-10 hours per month. The pre-service training is 30 hours and then you need 12 per year continuing education. You must be able to pass background checks.

Classes will begin Tuesday, Aug. 31 and will be held every Tuesday through Sept. 28 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. We are going to offer the classes in person and also offer them virtual via Zoom.

If you would like more information on becoming the voice of a child in Preble County who has been neglected or abused, contact CASA at (937)456-2885 or at debbie.prebcocasa@gmail.com. You can also find an application at our website www.prebcocasa.org For more information regarding the CASA program you can also go to www.ohiocasa.org

Chamber Golf Outing scheduled for Aug. 20

Registration is now open for the 2021 Preble County Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing. The outing will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, at Beechwood Golf Course, 1476 Ohio 503, in Arcanum.

The Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing is a promotional event for businesses, their employees, and even customers to network outdoors in a fun, engaging way. Space is limited to the first 36 teams.

Sign up a team and/or plan for a sponsorship at www.preblecountyohio.com. The day includes door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, lunch and more.

For additional information contact the Preble County Chamber of Commerce office at 937-456-4949 or email chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com. Watch for additional details as the outing grows nearer.

Communities hosting Farmer’s Markets through summer

Every Saturday through the end of the summer, the Eaton Farmer’s Market will be held on Barron Street between Habitat for Humanity and the HIT Foundation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every Monday through the end of the summer, the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market will be held in the Tri-County North school parking lot from 5-8 p.m.

Camden Farmer’s Market takes place every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and will run through October. The Farmer’s Market will be held in the downtown Camden Veterans Park, corner of Main Street and Central.

Monroe alumni gathering to take place Aug. 14

The 98th Monroe Alumni Gathering will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 in the National Trail High School Cafetorium.

Registration and socializing begin at 4 p.m. A buffet dinner, catered by Rob’s, will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by a brief business meeting. NTHS is handicap accessible and servers will be available to assists with trays. Entertainment will be provided by Eric Loy and his harp guitar.

Reservations are $20 per person and should be made by July 31, and a donation to the Scholarship Fund may be included. Anyone who attended Monroe is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Shirley Wright at 937-336-0669.

Road closures set on Enterprise, Eaton Lewisburg Road

Enterprise Road (between Mailboxes 355 and 477), beginning at S.R. 35 and ending at Germantown Road, will be closed for approximately two weeks beginning Monday, July 19 due to pipe replacement. No traffic is permitted.

Eaton Lewisburg Road (between Box #2075 and #2145), beginning at Ozias Road and ending at Bantas Creek Road, will be closed for approximately 10 weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 2 due to a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

Silfex hosting job fair on Saturday, Aug. 7

Silfex is hosting an in-person job fair event in Eaton on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone interested in an exciting career. The job fair will take place at Silfex’s Eaton facility at 950 S. Franklin St.

Attendees will be able to meet recruiters and learn more about job opportunities with Silfex, including CNC machinists, maintenance technicians, manufacturing roles and more, as well as how to apply. Silfex is also offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus to applicants that are hired and start before Aug. 30.

Twin Valley South HS/MS announces upcoming operating hours

Twin Valley South High School/Middle School Office will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 2. Students new to the district may register beginning Monday, Aug. 2. To register a new student, parents need to bring a birth certificate, medical records, social security number, two proofs of residency and custody papers, if applicable. For high school students, please call the school at 937-839-4693 to schedule an appointment.

High school students may pick up schedules beginning Monday, Aug. 9. The first day for students will be Monday, Aug. 16.