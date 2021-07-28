Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors.

Preble County Young Professional of the Month

We want to say a huge congratulations to the newest Preble County Chamber Young Professional of the Month, our very own Stacey Fullmer, Senior Center Services Manager. Stacey has been at the senior center for six years. She handles a plethora of duties for our seniors as well as helping all of us who work with her. Stacey possesses a calm approach to every issue or problem and has literally talked me down off of the ledge more than once! Her dedication and commitment to enriching our seniors’ lives is monumental. The staff at the Senior Center wishes Stacey a heartfelt congratulations!

Our Seniors Need You

We are offering three great opportunities for you to help the seniors in our community. We continue to get more clients for home delivered meals and now have a waiting list. Delivering meals is fun and the seniors look forward to seeing you each day during the week. Often times you are the only person our clients see each day. This job is incredibly special and vital as we provide wellness checks for our senior clients each day throughout the week. We need help with transportation getting our seniors to medical appointments. We also need help in our kitchen with meal prep and service in our Decades Diner. If you are interested please stop by and fill out an application or give us a call for more information.

Silver Sneakers Classic is Back

Have fun and move to music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement, and activity for daily living skills. Hand held weights, elastic tubing with handles, and a ball are offered for resistance. A chair is used for seated and/or standing support. This class is designed for all ages and ability levels. We are partnering with the YMCA to bring Silver Sneakers to the Senior Activities Center! Join us every Monday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. for this fun class beginning Monday, Aug. 2. The class is free to members and $5 for non-members.

Thursday Night Weekly Dance – I Dance My Way

Our dance will return at the Preble County Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 4 beginning at 5 p.m. and then continue each Thursday thereafter at the Big Red Barn, Senior Center, 800 E. St Clair Street. We will provide free transportation from the Senior Center parking lot to the fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Calling All Volunteers

Our levy is fast approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and we will be providing all the necessary information for you to make an informed choice when we ask you to vote for our seniors in November! But today, we would like to let you know that we are looking for volunteers to help with our Levy “Honk-Ins.” We will be out on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 29 at various locations throughout Preble County with posters and waves to the public all in an attempt to drive awareness that our senior center needs support this year in the November election. If you would like to join us, please contact Wende Kluener at wkluener@prebleseniorcenter.org or call 937-456-4947 for details and to sign up!

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year. Any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. No amount is too small. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947.

PCCOA Membership

Membership at the Senior Center is just $10 a year. Members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities, discounts on trips and excursions, free laminating and copying. You can also sign up for email and text messages and be informed of all the news and events first!