Collins exiting director role with Chamber

EATON – The Preble County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will begin searching for new leadership following the resignation of Executive Director Leslie Collins this week.

The PCCC announced Tuesday, July 27, Collins, of Eaton, officially resigned from her 4-year post at the chamber effective Friday, Aug. 27.

Collins has accepted the position of Community Development Specialist with the City of Eaton.

“I must thank the chamber’s board of directors for the opportunity of working in the Executive Director’s role for the past four years,” Collins said in a statement. “I have greatly appreciated the organization’s belief in me as a leader and our members’ help in making this organization stronger than it was when I came on board. During my tenure, I have had the chance to work with many great people and our members are some of the best!”

“It’s been a great pleasure working with Leslie,” the PC Chamber’s Immediate Past Chair Jeff Sewert said. “She has done great things for the chamber in her time with us. We are going to miss her, but she is going to be a great asset to the City of Eaton.”

The Preble County Chamber’s Board of Directors Executive/Hiring Committee will begin conducting an extensive search for a qualified candidate to fill Collins’ position in the coming days. In the interim, the Executive Committee will step in to serve as needed until a suitable replacement can be found.

