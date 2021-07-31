Musicians, artisans coming to Jordan Agency Artisan Stroll

Music and artisans coming to Jordan Agency Artisan Stroll

GREENVILLE – Join us in celebrating the arts during Main Street Greenville’s Jordan Agency Artisan Stroll First Friday. After a year of struggles, the arts are alive and thriving once again. Come to Downtown Greenville on August 6 to see a variety of vendors displaying works in photography, art, crafts, and more!

The event will run from 6-9 p.m. and will include over 30 artisan vendors set-up in front of businesses down South Broadway. In addition, vendors from the Greenville Farmers Market will be present. As they stroll through the event, attendees can expect to hear local musicians such as Mora Menzie, Mike Wells, Tim Baker, Abby E. and Carter Qualls. GNB Banking Centers will also be handing out free food while supplies last.

As in years past, there will be a variety of demonstrations including stained glass work by Touch of Glass and chainsaw carving by Dayle Lewis. The annual Chalk-the-Block event will also take place on East Third Street. Additionally, attendees will be able to view submissions from vendors in the Artisan Stroll Art Contest. This year’s theme is “Celebration” and judging will take place during the event. There will also be a demonstration from Young Forrest Martial Arts.

Additional artisans include Jean Selanders, Kay Cress, Richard Hocker, Stephanie’s Studio, Art Bird Studio, Alyssa’s Macaroons, Loom Knitting by Gina, Dandi “Lye” n Sudz, Active Day/PCS, Darke County Civic Theater, Billers Stamps, John Buell, Wolfe’s Fabrication & Salvage, Gena Hoyt, Jennifer Overholser, Abby Journay – Colourings Art Studio, Taylor’s Touch Country Primitives, CeCelia Rice, Lester Thobe – Creative Crafters, Alchemy Collective, Skylark City, Haley DuHamel, Jackie’s Crafts, JP Photography, Friends of the Darke County Parks, Leelah Osborne, Joe Shumaker, DCMC Center for Universal Artisans and Humanities, Casey Douglass, Feeding Frenzy Cookies and more.

The fun does not stop at the end of South Broadway. Zechar Bailey will be celebrating their 80th Anniversary with a concert by Deron Bell in YOLO Park. Zechar Bailey will also be handing out free cookies from Beanz Buttercream Bakery starting at 6:30 p.m. The Gospel Baptist ice cream trailer will be handing out free ice cream courtesy of Zechar Bailey as well.

As always, the DORA will be available for patrons to purchase adult beverages and carry them downtown. Visit mainstreetgreenville.org to find more information about the DORA including where you can carry your beverages and how the DORA works.

Keep watching Main Street Greenville’s social media for updates and additional details on the event.

First Friday events aim to bring people downtown during evening hours to enjoy activities, demonstrations, food, and music in a beautiful historic setting. The monthly event is presented by Main Street Greenville – a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation, and economic growth in historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org their Facebook page. You can contact them at 937-548-4998 or info@mainstreetgreenville.org.

Deron Bell will be performing at YOLO Park, 7-9 p.m., during the Jordan Agency Artisan Stroll on Friday, Aug. 6. Bell’s performance is courtesy of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/07/web1_Deron-Bell.jpg Deron Bell will be performing at YOLO Park, 7-9 p.m., during the Jordan Agency Artisan Stroll on Friday, Aug. 6. Bell’s performance is courtesy of Zechar Bailey Funeral Home. Courtesy of Main Street Greenville