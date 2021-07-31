PCDL programs, services listed

Tails and Tales – Summer Reading 2021 – Earn Prizes by Reading

Are you looking to have a paws-itively fun summer? Sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge at your local PCDL branch starting June 1 to get some loot:

Kids ages 12 and under will receive a tote bag (first 250 to sign up), temporary tattoo, bookmark, and other goodies.

Teens grades 6-12 will receive a pull string bag and bookmark.

Plus, kids and teens earn a prize and tickets after logging four, eight, and 12 hours read! Earn more tickets for completing fun activities. Turn in your tickets for the chance to win all kinds of wild prizes like the ones below.

Adults will read books, listen to music, or watch a movie, and then write a review. The more you write, the more chances you’ll have to win! There will be a final adult prize drawing at the end of Summer Reading.

West Alexandria Library kids will be able to adopt a stuffed animal when they sign up for Summer Reading at the W. Alex Branch. Each pet comes with a book made by Miss Kathy and an official adoption paper.

Sign ups starting June 1. Visit www.preblelibrary.beanstack.org/ for your one-stop place to register, log time, earn badges, and turn in tickets for prizes! Stop by or contact your closest branch for more information or for help signing up!

But wait, there’s more: Grab and Go Kits are available all summer for kids, teens, and adults at all PCDL Branches. There will also be Outdoor Family Storytimes throughout the summer and weekly programming will be available. Visit www.preblelibrary.org/events to view the schedule of events.

Magnet of the Month Club (W. Alex branch only)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary.

To participate: Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch or download it here: https://bit.ly/pcdlmagnets

After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

Aug. – Paw Print Magnet, Sept. – TBA, Oct. – Jack-O-Lantern Magnet, Nov. – Leaf Magnet, Dec. – Gingerbread People.

Preble County District Library COVID-19 Guidelines

To help ensure the safety of the staff and our patrons, we have modified public areas and changed certain procedures to comply with state and federal guidelines for reopening.

Temporary hours for branches, curbside services, and reduced building capacities:

Camden Branch: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Tuesday from 2-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 10 patrons at a time. 937-452-3142.

Eaton Branch: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 10 patrons at a time. 937-456-4331.

Eldorado Branch: Tuesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday from 1-4 p.m. Five patrons at a time. 937-273-4933.

New Paris Branch: Monday through Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Five patrons at a time. 937-437-7242.

West Alexandria Branch: Monday from 12-7 p.m., Tuesday from 1-7 p.m., Wednesday from 12-7 p.m., Friday from 12-4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 10 patrons at a time. 937-533-4095.

West Elkton Branch: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-6 p.m. Three patrons at a time. 937-787-4873.

West Manchester Branch: Monday and Wednesday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Three patrons at a time. 937-678-8503.

Preble County Genealogy Room: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two patrons at a time, call ahead for reservations. 937-456-4970.

Administration: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call ahea for services and to make a reservation.

Updated COVID-19 Safety Measures, Effective Wednesday, June 2:

Returned items will no longer be quarantined.

Masks will be optional for patrons and staff.

Plexiglass dividers will remain in place at circulation desks.

Curbside service will continue to be available.