Haber responds to recent solar agreement questions

EATON — Preble County Commissioner David Haber recently clarified information related to questions posed to the board by resident Jane Marshall regarding public records and signed agreements for two proposed solar farm projects.

After requesting public records, Marshal questioned the records she received.

“They didn’t approve it, they noted receipt of it,” Marshall told commissioners during a Wednesday, July 7, meeting.

“You can see that it doesn’t mean you agree with it, it just means that you’re noting receipt of it to put it in the journal,” she continued during that meeting. “This is a contract. This is an agreement. It’s not been approved by you.”

The approval Marshall questioned had actually been taken care of by the previous board of commissioners via a resolution passed Aug. 26, 2020, according to commission records presented by Haber.

After a year of discussion, according to Haber, the previous board voted to approve the resolution allowing the two test projects to move forward.

“To be clear, the commission does not have a contract with either project, they just had to pass a resolution as agreeing to the project moving forward,” Haber explained. “They took care of everything. They did what they needed to do and they had attorney representation.”

