U.S. 35 closing east of Wayne Trace beginning Aug. 9

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation provided its weekly construction update for Preble County through the week ending Aug. 7.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Culvert replacement project set for U.S. 35

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Preble County maintenance facility will undertake a culvert replacement project on U.S. 35 next month, and the route will be closed for up to two weeks.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, U.S. 35 will be closed just east of Wayne Trace Road and the Eaton corporation limit for crews to replace a deteriorated culvert at the 13.2-mile marker. The closure will go into effect at approximately 7 a.m., and the route will remain closed through Friday, Aug. 20, or until all work is completed.

All work will be contingent upon the weather, and while U.S. 35 is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of S.R. 122 and S.R. 503.

Paving projects set for U.S. 127, S.R. 732

Contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will start construction on two routes in Preble County, with lane restrictions going into effect early next month.

On Monday, Aug. 9, crews from Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. will begin paving operations on U.S. Route 127, where they will be resurfacing the route between the north corporation limit of Eaton and the south corporation limit of West Manchester.

In addition to this project, Barrett Paving crews will also undertake a resurfacing project on state Route 732, between Wyatt Road at Dixon and the city of Eaton. Construction on S.R. 732 is anticipated to begin Aug. 9, as well, and throughout construction on both routes, traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of flaggers during hours of operation.

Barrett Paving Materials, Inc. was awarded two separate contracts in the amount of $2.36 million and $1.13 million, respectively, to complete both projects, and all work on either route is scheduled to be completed by early October.

Interstate 70 Construction

I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation and Resurfacing – From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Traffic continues to be maintained in two lanes in either direction; however, alternating shoulder closures will be in place in the work zone. Traffic will be maintained on the mainline in a minimum of one lane in either direction during evening and overnight hours. A reduced speed limit will also be in effect. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

Continuing Impacts

U.S. 40 Bridge Replacement – Over Bantas Creek, between S.R. 726 and Pence Shewman Road. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers as needed, and all work is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.

S.R. 177 Safety Improvement – At the intersection with Oxford Germantown Road. S.R. 177 is closed, and traffic will be detoured via S.R. 73, U.S. 127, S.R. 725 and S.R. 732. The entire project is scheduled to be complete in September 2021.

New Impacts

Eaton SRTS Sidewalk Improvement – On St. Clair Street, between Maple and Cherry streets, and on Aukerman Street at the entrance to William Bruce Elementary to construct various pedestrian-related improvements that include new sidewalks, curb bump-outs, signage and high visibility crosswalk markings.

Construction began Monday, June 14, and traffic will be maintained in the work zones with the use of flaggers as needed, daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The project is scheduled to be completed by early fall 2021.

S.R. 121 Ditching – At Eldorado White Water Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

S.R. 503 Vegetation Clearing – Near Pyrmont Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers.

