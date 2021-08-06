Aug. 6-8 marks sales tax holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio residents will have the chance to take advantage of the state’s annual sales tax holiday from Friday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 8.

The holiday marks the weekend where Ohioans will not have to pay state sales and use taxes on clothing items, school supplies and school instructional materials up to a certain price.

State lawmakers created the annual event to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season.

“Ohio families in Preble and Montgomery Counties have a great opportunity this weekend to save money,” State Rep. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria) said. “They can purchase items for the upcoming school year while not being burdened from sales and use taxes – I highly encourage parents to take advantage of this.”

The following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

Clothing items priced at $75 or less; school supplies priced at $20 or less; and school instructional materials prices at $20 or less.

There is no limit on the number of items, and the exemption is eligible for online purchases, as well.

For more information about Ohio’s sales tax holiday and qualifying items, visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website at https://bit.ly/OHSalesTaxHoliday.

