Grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, Aug. 2 session:

Jacob Allen Brown, 201 N. Maple Street, Apt. A, Eaton, tampering with evidence; Mary Richardson, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Thomas E. Evans, 3454 Route 40, Apt. 2, Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Zachary A. Bryant, 322 Trails Way, Miamisburg, OH 45342, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also, Alyssa C. Jenkins, 102 Debbie Drive, Eaton, aggravated trafficking in drugs with specification, aggravated possession of drugs with specification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; John M. Albert, 6029 State Route 35 East, Eaton, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possessing drug abuse instruments; Tommie Tiara Currie, 10425 Diamond Mill Road, Englewood, OH 45320, aggravated possession of drugs.

Also, Jodi Kay Bennett, 2300 Nomad Avenue, Dayton, OH 45414, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI, driving under suspension or in violation of license restriction, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Thomas E. Evans, 3454 Route 40, Apt. 2, Lewisburg, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Tabatha R. Demorest, 3454 Route 40, Apt. 2, Lewisburg, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also, Bryan M. Nemeth, 7798 Lantis Geeting Road, Camden, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; Destinie D. Collins, 218 Nation Avenue, Eaton, making false alarms; David E. Thompson, 325 N. Barron Street, Eaton, theft, petty theft, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Joshua S. Burton, 5128 Hamilton Eaton Road, Hamilton, OH 45004, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing drug abuse instruments.