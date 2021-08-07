Eaton offering athletic passes online

EATON — In order to provide loyal fans of the Eaton Eagles an opportunity to attend athletic events at a reduced price, the Eaton Athletic Department will be offering discount sport passes for the 2021/2022 school year. The passes will be valid for all home Eaton High School and Eaton Middle School athletic contests, including Invitational events. OHSAA tournament events are not included.

Family passes are available for $220 for a family of four (two adults and two students, or one adult and three students), with additional passes available for $20 each. We will also offer individual adult passes for $90 per pass and individual student passes for $70 per pass (when not sold as part of the family pass program). All passes are valid for the entire 2021-22 school year. This year, Eaton Community Schools are partnering with HomeTown Ticketing for the online sales of season passes and tickets. You can access this service visiting the Eaton Community School’s website at https://www.eaton.k12.oh.us/Content2/athletictickets.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 9, all of the above passes will be available to purchase online at the Eaton Community School’s website. Contact the athletic office at 456-1141 if you have any questions.