Friends of 4-H makes donation

EATON — Mike Dare opened the Sale of Champions at the Preble County Fair on Friday, Aug. 6, with a presentation recognizing the efforts of a local 4-H club during the Friends of Preble County 4-H’s 2021 Buckeye Bridge Ride.

“In 2010, the Friends of Preble County 4-H incorporated — they officially formed as a nonprofit organization,” Dare said. “They make a solid investment in our youth in Preble County, preserve agricultural education, and they ensure that there is necessary funding for the operation of 4-H in Preble County. In 2013, the Friends of Preble County 4-H were given an opportunity to become the new organizers of the annual Preble County Buckeye Bridge Ride. Each year the annual bridge ride brings in proceeds that stay in our county. And it’s for the 4-H and junior fair programs.”

According to Dare, the Friends of Preble County 4-H fund camp scholarships, the Junior Fair hog, and more.

At this year’s Buckeye Bridge Ride, the Friends of Preble County 4-H encouraged the 4-H clubs and their families to be riders in the event, “and they made participation in the ride a friendly competition between the clubs,” Dare said. The Preble County 4-H club with the most participation was awarded $500.

The Spic & Span 4-H Club was awarded the $500 check prior to the sale.

The Friends of 4-H are going to encourage all 4-H clubs, their club members, their club alumni, their families and their friends to become riders so their club might be next year’s recipient of the $500 from the organization, Dare told those in attendance.

Unlike most auctions, which the auctioneers and committee have several weeks or months to prepare, the Jr. Fair Sale of Champions Auction is pulled together within five days and is run by volunteers.

“Usually when these guys schedule an auction they have at least a month, possibly six weeks maybe two or three months to get things planned and kind of get everything organized and here it and fair we put this event on in the course of about five days,” Dare, who is a member of the sales committee, said. “And we’re not all professionals that are doing it. Everyone that puts this event on is volunteer help. They don’t have to be here, but they want to be here, and it wouldn’t happen without them.”

The grand champion market lamb sold for $1,300, while the reserve champion lamb sold for $1,600.

The grand champion market chickens sold for $2,000 and the reserve champion pen went for 1,800.

The grand champion market turkey sold for $2,000 and the reserve champion sold for $1,500.

The grand champion market rabbits sold for $1,500 and the reserve champion sold for $1,700

The grand champion market goat sold for a $4,000, while the reserve champion goat went for $1,600.

The grand champion market hog sold for $1,800 and the reserve champion sold for $1,400

The grand champion market beef went for $2,800 with the reserve champion selling for $2,500.

The Jr. Fair market hog sold for $2,600.

The Sale of Champions at the Preble County Fair on Friday, Aug. 6, with a presentation recognizing the efforts of a local 4-H club during the Friends of Preble County 4-H’s 2021 Buckeye Bridge Ride. The Spic & Span 4-H Club was awarded the $500 check prior to the sale. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc1.jpg The Sale of Champions at the Preble County Fair on Friday, Aug. 6, with a presentation recognizing the efforts of a local 4-H club during the Friends of Preble County 4-H’s 2021 Buckeye Bridge Ride. The Spic & Span 4-H Club was awarded the $500 check prior to the sale. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc2.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc3.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc4.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc5.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc6.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc8.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc10.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc11.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc12.jpg Wyatt House was in the ring with his reserve champion maket lamb during the Sale of Chamions on Friday, Aug. 6 at the Preble County Fair. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc13.jpg Wyatt House was in the ring with his reserve champion maket lamb during the Sale of Chamions on Friday, Aug. 6 at the Preble County Fair. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc15.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc16.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc17.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc18.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc19.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc20.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc21.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc22.jpg https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_soc23.jpg

