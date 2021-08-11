Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors.

We Need You

We are offering three great paid opportunities for you to help the seniors in our community. We continue to get more clients for Home Delivered Meals (Meals on Wheels) and now have a waiting list. No one should have to face a day without a meal, but sadly some of the seniors in our community do. Delivering meals is so satisfying and the seniors look forward to interacting with their drivers each day during the week. Often times our driver is the only person our clients see. This job is incredibly special and vital as we also provide wellness checks each day throughout the week while delivering meals.

If your company is looking for a corporate volunteer opportunity, delivering meals is a great way to get involved. We work with you on a schedule that works for your employees. Even if it’s just one day a month, we would love to have you volunteer. Please call for all the details.

Our Transportation Team needs drivers to get our seniors to medical appointments and other transportation needs. This job is vital to us as our demand for transportation is increasing. We never want to tell anyone we don’t have enough drivers to help them. As a driver you will look forward to seeing your clients and they will love seeing you. You will become a part of their lives and again, you may be the only person they see during the week.

We also need help in our kitchen with meal prep and service in our Decades Diner. Working in the diner is a lot of fun. The atmosphere is high energy, full of great music and enjoyable. Stop in from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, have lunch and see for yourself!

If you are interested please stop by and fill out an application or give us a call for more information. Become a member of a great team of dedicated employees! We need you! Call 937-456-4947.

Calling All Volunteers

Our levy is fast approaching on Tuesday, Nov. 2, and we will be providing all the necessary information for you to make an informed choice when we ask you to vote for our seniors in November! But today, we would like to let you know that we are looking for volunteers to help with our Levy “Honk-Ins.” We will be out on the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 29 at various locations throughout Preble County with posters and waves to the public all in an attempt to drive awareness that our senior center needs support this year in the November election. If you would like to join us, please contact Wende Kluener at wkluener@prebleseniorcenter.org or call 937-456-4947 for details and to sign up!

Thursday Night Weekly Dance – I Dance My Way

This week please plan to join us in the Big Red Barn for our dance, Thursday, Aug. 12. We had a great time last week at the fair for Senior Day and the return of the dance and now we hope to see you this week 5-8 p.m.

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year. Any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail. Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. No amount is too small. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947.

PCCOA Membership

Membership at the Senior Center is just $10 a year. Members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities, discounts on trips and excursions, free laminating and copying. You can also sign up for email and text messages and be informed of all the news and events first!