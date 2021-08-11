News briefs

Board of Elections to hold meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) seeking volunteers

Court Appointed Special Advocates for children are local volunteers serving as the voice of children who are abused or neglected.

Who do we need? Anyone that is 21 or older with a desire to help kids in Preble County. You need to be willing to spend 2-to-10 hours per month. The pre-service training is 30 hours and then you need 12 per year continuing education. You must be able to pass background checks.

Classes will begin Tuesday, Aug. 31 and will be held every Tuesday through Sept. 28 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. We are going to offer the classes in person and also offer them virtual via Zoom.

If you would like more information on becoming the voice of a child in Preble County who has been neglected or abused, contact CASA at 937-456-2885 or at debbie.prebcocasa@gmail.com. You can also find an application at our website www.prebcocasa.org For more information regarding the CASA program you can also go to www.ohiocasa.org.

Communities hosting Farmer’s Markets through summer

Every Saturday through the end of the summer, the Eaton Farmer’s Market will be held on Barron Street between Habitat for Humanity and the HIT Foundation from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every Monday through the end of the summer, the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market will be held in the Tri-County North school parking lot from 5-8 p.m.

Camden Farmer’s Market takes place every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and will run through October. The Farmer’s Market will be held in the downtown Camden Veterans Park, corner of Main Street and Central.

First Southern Baptist Church celebrating 70th anniversary

On Saturday, Aug. 22, the First Southern Baptist Church of Camden will celebrate it’s 70th anniversary in a big way.

Dr. Ronnie Floyd of the Southern Baptist Convention will be preaching in one service at 10:30 a.m.

Dinner on the ground will follow, and then at 1:30 p.m., a Homecoming Celebration will take place as Pastor Greg Jackson and a hosts of guests look back at the blessings of God. All are invited.

Lewisburg hosting Neighbor Night Supper

Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg is hosting a Neighbor Night Supper on Wednesday, Aug. 18 from 5-6:30 p.m. at 511 N. Commerce St. This is open to anyone living in Lewisburg or the Tri-County North School District. This even is sponsored by the Lewisburg Cargill Cares Committee.

Life Flowing Ministries hosting Summer Celebration

Life Flowing Ministries is hosting a Summer Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate the community.

There will be bouncy houses, games, hot dogs, snow cones and popcorn in addition to onsite baptism being offered. This event is free to the public, and any members of law enforcement or emergency medical services are specifically encouraged to attend so gratitude can be shown. Life Flowing Ministries is located at 221 E. Decatur St. Contact 937-733-7743 with any questions.

National Trail Board of Education schedules special meeting

A special meeting of the Board of Education of the National Trail Local School District is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. at the National Trail School K-12 Facility, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris. The purpose of the meeting will be for the Board of Education to take action on the employment of personnel.

Road closure set on Eaton Lewisburg Road

Eaton Lewisburg Road (between Box #2075 and #2145), beginning at Ozias Road and ending at Bantas Creek Road, will be closed for approximately 10 weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 2 due to a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

Silfex hosting job fair on Saturday, Aug. 14

Silfex is hosting an in-person job fair event in Eaton on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone interested in an exciting career. The job fair will take place at Silfex’s Eaton facility at 950 S. Franklin St.

Attendees will be able to meet recruiters and learn more about job opportunities with Silfex, including CNC machinists, maintenance technicians, manufacturing roles and more, as well as how to apply. Silfex is also offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus to applicants that are hired and start before Aug. 30.

Twin Valley South HS/MS announces upcoming operating hours

Twin Valley South High School/Middle School Office will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 2. Students new to the district may register beginning Monday, Aug. 2. To register a new student, parents need to bring a birth certificate, medical records, social security number, two proofs of residency and custody papers, if applicable. For high school students, please call the school at 937-839-4693 to schedule an appointment.

High school students may pick up schedules beginning Monday, Aug. 9. The first day for students will be Monday, Aug. 16.