H.I.T. Foundation selected as State Farm Neighborhood Assist finalist

EATON — Home Is The Foundation (H.I.T. Foundation) needs your help by voting for the H.I.T Foundation to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm to help improve our community.

Starting Aug. 18 at 12:00 a.m. ET, US residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can vote at neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2038177.

Home Is The Foundation Senior Home Repair Program has until Aug. 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On Sept. 29, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.

Since its inception in 2013, The Senior Home Repair Program has provided hundreds of essential home repairs for senior adults in Preble County. Through monetary and supply donations, grants, and volunteers the Senior Home Repair Program assists income eligible senior adults with yard cleanups, electrical, plumbing, HVAC and roof repairs as well as accessibility options including ramps, handrails, and grab bars. The number of seniors living in our own neighborhood without hot water, functioning air conditioners, or attempting to warm an entire house with space heaters is alarming.

“The need in the senior community continues to rise, and unfortunately there is not enough funding to go around,” said Emily Rohwer, Senior Home Repair Program Manager. “This grant would benefit dozens of senior adults and allow them to age in place safely.”

Adequately improving the livability of the homes of local senior adults would allow them to maintain or improve their quality of life while aging in place. The independence that the Senior Home Repair Program provides seniors is long lasting and essential to their health and wellness.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.

