Preble County Sidewinders had successful fair

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Sidewinders 4-H club did great this year at the Preble County Fair. Members of the club won 40 first places, 29 second places, 33 third places, 22 fourth places and 18 fifth places. There were seven classes where Sidewinders won all five places! There were also eight members of the club who competed in the horse showman of showmen class. They are the biggest 4-H horse club at the Preble County Fair.

The Sidewinders decorated their barn with an Under the Sea theme and won the barn decorating contest. On Tuesday through Thursday, the club provided free lunches for the members of the club and their families. On Thursday evening, there was also a club dinner where everyone enjoyed Fazoli’s and celebrated the six members who were in their final year of 4-H with cake.

In addition to all the ribbons and trophies that were won, club members enjoyed hanging out together and cheering each other on. They will continue meeting for ride nights at the fairgrounds every Wednesday. The Sidewinders had an awesome week and look forward to next year!