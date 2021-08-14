CASA supports fair parade

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County CASA Volunteers, along with Preble County Commissioner Rachael Vonderhaar, family and friends had fun participating in the fair parade on Saturday, Aug. 7.

There is a growing need for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. You can change a child’s story in Preble County for the better. There is still time to sign up for classes if you would like to be a part of this great program.

Be The Voice Of A Child, Become A CASA Volunteer. Court Appointed Special Advocates for children are local volunteers serving as the voice of children who are abused or neglected. You might make a great CASA Volunteer if: you are at least 21 years of age, you can pass a background check, you have 5-10 hours of free time a month, you are passionate about helping children and families.

The pre-service training is 30 hours and then you need 12 per year continuing education. Classes will be on Tuesdays, starting Aug. 31 through Sept. 28, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. We are going to offer the classes in person and also offer them virtual via Zoom. If you would like more information on becoming a volunteer, contact CASA at 937-456-2885 or at debbie.prebcocasa@gmail.com. You can also find an application at our website www.prebcocasa.org For more information regarding the CASA program you can also go to www.ohiocasa.org

Left to right: Rachael Vonderhaar, Marian Schmidt, Mary Warrick, Ellie Warrick, Alyssia Tubbs, Lee Swafford, Debbie Huff, LuAnn Hollan. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_CASA_Fair.jpg Left to right: Rachael Vonderhaar, Marian Schmidt, Mary Warrick, Ellie Warrick, Alyssia Tubbs, Lee Swafford, Debbie Huff, LuAnn Hollan. Submitted by CASA