Blood drives upcoming in Eaton, Lewisburg

EATON, LEWISBURG — Summer may be fading but the blood supply must remain strong. You can help by donating at upcoming blood drives around the area.

The Eaton Fire and EMS community blood drive will take place Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 3-7 p.m. at Eaton Fire Division Station 2, 391 W. Lexington Road, Eaton.

The Cargill community blood drive will take place Thursday, Aug. 26 from 3-7 p.m. at 261 East Clay St., Lewisburg.

Appointments are encouraged. Schedule online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Blood Donors are the GOAT” t-shirt. Community Blood Center is challenging eligible donors to collect all three GOAT t-shirt designs.

CBC must keep donations flowing through the final month of summer. COVID-19 restrictions continue to limit many corporate and community blood drives. CBC anticipates a full return of high school blood drives in the fall, but the first blood drives are not scheduled until the end of August.

CBC is welcoming new donors and new blood drive sponsors. Call (937) 461-3220 to learn how you can help.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

