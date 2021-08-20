Junior Fair highlights: Livestock Judging

The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
Kathy Kerler-Mowen | For The Register-Herald
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.
The Jr. Fair livestock judging contest was held Thursday, Aug. 5 during the 171st Preble County Fair.