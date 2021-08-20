Posted on by

Junior Fair highlights: Sheep Showmanship


Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.


Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_1.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_2.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_3.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_4.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_5.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_6.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_7.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_8.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_9.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_10.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_11.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_12.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_13.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_14.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_15.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_16.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_17.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_18.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_19.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_20.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_21.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_22.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_23.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_24.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_25.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_26.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_27.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_28.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_29.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_30.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_31.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_32.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_33.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_34.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_35.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_36.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_37.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_38.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_39.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_40.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_41.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Jr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair.
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_Braden_Sheep_Showmanship_2021_42.jpgJr. Fair Sheep Showmanship was held on Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the 171st Preble County Fair. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald