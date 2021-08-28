Shannon’s career recognized at Eaton council

EATON — Eaton City Council honored the career of longtime city employee Marsha Shannon during their meeting on Monday, Aug. 16, celebrating her 30 years of service to the community as she is set to retire.

Mayor Joe Renner began by reading a proclamation from the city to Shannon, who began working for the city in 1991 as an administrative secretary.

“During her thirty years with the City of Eaton, Marsha has impeccably conducted hundreds of Council, Parks and Recreation Board, Planning Board and Appeals Board Meetings and planned and executed several Open Houses, Holiday gatherings and Training Sessions, all the while seeing to the Administrative Duties of the City,” the proclamation reads.

The proclamation goes on to say Shannon was named Employee of the Year in 2003, 2012 and 2020, and was also named Public Servant of the Year in 2019.

“She will be dearly missed and we wish her good health and happiness for many, many years to come,” the proclamation ends.

Shannon said she received a “lovely sendoff” from the city.

“So, I just want to thank everyone, but I also wanted to make a quick review of – I got to proudly serve three city managers who all taught me a lot,” she said. “Eight mayors, one twice [referencing councilmember Gary Wagner]. 19 total councilmembers…but I have so enjoyed my job.”

Wagner thanked Shannon for her service.

“I especially want to thank you for keeping me in line as mayor for 9, 10 years,” he said. “If it wasn’t for Marsha I wouldn’t have gotten anywhere on time.”

Councilmember Dave Kirsch said Shannon will be a tough act to follow, as she took care of business and made the council “look good.”

Renner said Shannon is one of the few employees still with the city from when he began on council in 1997.

“She has been an excellent employee, a very supportive employee and [I will] forever call her a friend,” he said. “She has been very helpful. In fact, I’ve joked several times, ‘I’m not sure why we need a city manager. We had Marsha.’ Having said all that, we will miss you and wish you very well in your retirement.”

City Manager Brad Collins said Shannon has been not only a great co-worker, but a great friend.

Shannon was also presented with an appreciation plaque from the Eaton Police Division, and with a proclamation from the Ohio House of Representatives, presented by State Rep. Rodney Creech.

“A committed and motivated individual, you’ve strived to develop your knowledge and skills and have met challenges with enthusiasm and confidence,” Creech read. “As a dedicated citizen of Ohio, you have amply demonstrated your willingness to work hard to attain superior results, and we are certain you will make positive contribution to the world around you.”

In addition to her work with the city, Shannon has been involved with Whispering Christmas, Downtown Eaton Inc. and the Alpha Garden Club.

“It’s going to be turned over to a staff and the team that are going to improve and keep the city thriving and I will be watching from the corner, down the street,” she said. “Thank you all.”

In other business

Council passed Ordinance 21-13 to increase the area of a previously establish Community Reinvestment Area (CRA).

The CRA, which originally encompassed just part of Eaton, was established on Oct. 24, 2016 to “assist and establish incentives to encourage housing reinvestment by remodeling and/or new construction,” the ordinance reads. Additional parcels were then added on Sept. 16, 2019, and Monday’s ordinance will increase the area to include all of Eaton.

The next meeting of the Eaton City Council will take place on Monday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

Marsha Shannon has been with city since 1991, set for retirement

