TVS admin report successful first week

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Twin Valley South administrators said during the school board’s Monday, Aug. 23 meeting that the first week back has gone well.

“[As] all the administrators have kind of echoed, we have had an absolutely amazing start to our school year,” superintendent Scott Cottingim said. “It’s very refreshing to get back to see the kids coming in, see their smiling faces.”

Jeff Tully, Director of Transportation and Facilities, said the district was off to a good start for bussing, and said all but one bus passed inspection due to a fuel tank leak which has since been fixed.

“Eight to 10 years ago we couldn’t say that, but our fleet’s in a lot better shape,” Cottingim said.

Josh Senters, Director of Pupil Services, reported that Twin Valley South’s special education department received the highest rating from the state this year, and that the preschool is up and running.

“Our preschool also received our license to open,” he said. “That was on Thursday, the state came down and walked through and really praised us a lot with all the stuff we have in there. I give a big thanks to this team that’s put it all together.”

Senters said the morning and afternoon classes were full with nine students on waiting lists.

Derrick Myers, Director of Technology, said every K-6 student has received a Chromebook. Grades 5-12 are taking them home, while Chromebooks for younger students will remain at the school.

In other business

The board approved bus routes and handbooks for staff, special education and home instruction for the 2021-22 school year.

A revised master calendar was also approved for the current school year, shifting a teacher professional development day from January 2022 to Sept. 13, 2021.

Overnight trips were also approved for Ag Ed/FFA to the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana on Oct. 27-30, 2021, and for the band to Chicago, Illinois on March 25-27, 2022.

Twin Valley South student Jake Beneke was also recognized for receiving a “superior” rating at the District and State Science Fairs for his project about whether turning eggs during incubation impacts overall hatch rate and production.

The next meeting of the Twin Valley Community Board of Education will be Monday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. in the Media Center.

