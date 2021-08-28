MVCTC computer repair students experience laptop rollout

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Computer Repair & Technical Support senior class recently spent the afternoon with MVCTC Technology Coordinator, Mr. Randy Schmidt, for a behind-the-scenes tour of the MVCTC laptop set-up, imaging and distribution process.

During four days the week of Aug. 16, over 1,000 laptops were imaged, set up, and distributed to all juniors in the MVCTC Class of 2023. Computer Repair & Technical Support students were able to see how this process worked, what equipment and software were used, and how the IT professionals completed this huge laptop rollout.

In addition, Mr. Schmidt gave the students a quick tour of a network equipment closet in part of the new building. He explained all the computers and equipment that are now connected and administrated through our computer network.

Mr. Schmidt serves as a Work-Based Learning Mentor for the Computer Repair & Technical Support class and assists in making sure that students are learning the most up-to-date technology hands-on skills in the computer industry.

Mrs. Amy Sugden, Computer Repair & Technical Support Instructor, stated, “This was an outstanding opportunity for our students to see the back-end of a large computer rollout process and also see the new technology that is being put into our new school building. We are very appreciative that Mr. Schmidt and our Technology department took the time from their busy schedules to meet with students.”

MVCTC Senior Computer Repair & Technical Support students include Seth Allen (National Trail), Trey Buzzard (Northmont), Daniel Cox (Vandalia-Butler), Reed Howell (Vandalia-Butler), William Mays (West Carrollton), Jayce Phillips (New Lebanon), Paul Rarick (Preble Shawnee), David Stewart (West Carrollton) and Landen Todd (Twin Valley South).

MVCTC Technology Coordinator, Mr. Randy Schmidt, leads senior Computer Repair & Technical Support students on a behind-the-scenes tour of the MVCTC laptop set-up, imaging and distribution process. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_computer-repair-9.jpg MVCTC Technology Coordinator, Mr. Randy Schmidt, leads senior Computer Repair & Technical Support students on a behind-the-scenes tour of the MVCTC laptop set-up, imaging and distribution process. Courtesy of Kelly Herzog

Got behind-the-scenes look at over 1,000 laptops being set up