Services, activites for area veterans

Camden VFW Post 1577

The Antiques will play on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 7-11 p.m.

Camden VFW Post 1577 is located at 291 S. Main St., Camden.

West Alexandria American Legion Post 322

Members will be receiving notices of membership dues that are due to be paid in September. Members are encouraged to attend meetings and help with functions.

Legion Meeting are held the second Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m. Sons meetings are the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Auxiliary meetings will resume the first Monday of the month in September at 7 p.m.

Euchre is held every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Senior Fun Bunch Dance every Thursday at 1 p.m.

For hall rental, contact Bob Beneke at 937-839-4015. Any other Legion questions can be directed to Dave Sizemore, Commander at 937-478-6407.

West Manchester American Legion Post 665

The post will not be holding a pork chop dinner in August. They will return September through November on the third Thursday of the month at 5 p.m. Dinners are $11, while extra pork chops are $7 each. Serving time starts at 5 p.m. until sold out. Call or message listed persons, if possible, especially for multiples so there are enough pork chops. Walk-ins are welcome, however. If an order is placed, come at 5 p.m., otherwise they might sell out.

The post thanks everyone for their continued support. The post is mindful to social distancing and wearing masks.

Contacts: Commander Rocky Farmer, 937-733-2810; Chet Aney, 937-623-0480; Mike, 937-336-4766.

New Lebanon American Legion Post 762

The post is open Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 12 a.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is from 6-8 p.m. There is breakfast on Saturday from 8-11 a.m.

Eaton VFW Post 8066

The post is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-11 p.m. and Sunday from 3-8 p.m. Come in on Tuesday for Taco Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. and Euchre at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday for Wii Bowling and Happy Hour from 5-7 p.m., Thursday for Bar Poker from 4:30-6 p.m. and an Open Menu from 5-7 p.m., Friday for Bar Poker at 4:30-6 p.m., Open Menu from 5-7 p.m. and Karaoke from 7-11 p.m., and Sunday for breakfast from 8-11 a.m. The post is closed on Mondays. There is now an ATM inside.

DAV meetings

Disabled American Veterans meets on the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post #322 at 1477 Ohio 503 South in West Alexandria. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home legion are welcomed to come. Active duty and younger veterans are encouraged to become members as well.

PC Veterans Service ID Cards

Preble County Veteran Services is now offering honorably discharged veterans the opportunity to have a picture identification card. You may obtain your ID card at Veterans Services at no cost to you. You must bring a copy of your DD214 verifying character of discharge. For additional information you may contact Veterans Services at 937-456-6111.

‘We Care’ Program

In an effort to acknowledge the sacrifices of our local veterans and to promote spending within our own community, Preble County Veteran Services has launched a new program entitled “We Care.” Veteran Services will supply local honorably discharged veterans with an official “picture identification card” which would be presented to local businesses when making their purchases. The veteran would then receive a discount from the total cost of the purchase. For more info, contact Veteran Services at 937-456-6111 or at 1322 N. Barron St., Eaton.