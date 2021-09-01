Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Council on Aging (PCCOA) has several great opportunities for seniors.

Did You Know?

The senior population in Preble County will continue to increase as the Baby Boomers reach age 60 and up. Below are some interesting facts about our current services. Our current levy is based on 2007 values. Today, the cost of one delivered meal is $7.53; cost of one hour of homemaking is $21.00. We will ask for a replacement on 1 mil with .5 increase, which is a $24.70 increase a year on a $100,000 home.

72 percent of our budget is allocated for In-Home Services including homemaking (11.8%), transportation (37.5%) and Meals on Wheels (23%). The Senior Center comprises 22.4 percent of our budget as well as 5.4 percent for administration.

Data from the Ohio Department of Aging in a Summary Assessment of Older Ohioans from June 1, 2020, showed that in 2017, Ohioans who live to age 65 could expect to live, on average, an additional 18.5 years, or to age 83.5.

Family caregivers offer critical supports to older adults. Tasks performed by family caregivers are becoming increasingly complex, and national survey data of over 1,200 caregivers found that most family caregivers (60%) are juggling paid work and caregiving. Despite the necessary care they provide, many family caregivers in Ohio do not have the support they need.

Caregiving for people with dementia.—More than one in four dementia caregivers cared for a child or grandchild, in addition to caring for someone with dementia. More than 60 percent of adults who provided unpaid care to loved ones with dementia have been doing so for at least two years. Almost 30 percent of dementia caregivers provided 20 or more hours of care per week.

With the funds that we receive from a successful levy, we can continue to provide support not only for caregivers, but for the nearly 4,000 seniors we currently help in our communities. Services include home delivered meals (Meals on Wheels), housekeeping, transportation, home health care and wellness checks.

We provide in-home assessments of various needs, home energy assistance program information, help in connecting families and seniors with needed services, and our Senior Home Repair Program. Without your continued support, many of these services would not be possible. We will ask for your yes vote in November.

Labor Day Closure

The PCCOA will be closed Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day. We hope you have a safe holiday weekend.

Sponsor-a-Senior – Meals on Wheels

You can make a difference in a senior’s life by donating just $12.50 a week. That’s $2.50 per day; $50 a month or $600 a year. Any amount will help. Your donation provides so much more than a hot, nutritious meal. You help provide a visit by one of our trained drivers to bring not only a meal, but a wellness check, a smile and conversation, and help with tasks such as bringing in the mail.

Our drivers look forward to checking on his/her seniors each week day and the seniors look forward to seeing our drivers. No amount is too small. Please consider making a donation by calling 937-456-4947.

PCCOA Membership

Membership at the Senior Center is just $10 a year. Members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities, discounts on trips and excursions, free laminating and copying. You can also sign up for email and text messages and be informed of all the news and events first!